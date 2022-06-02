Govt’s patronage crucial for gemstone business

Chief Executive, Community Research and Development Organization, Imran Inam Wednesday said that patronage on government level was prerequisite for the promotion and expansion of business of local clusters of gemstones. The country has vast reserves of gemstones and owing to its demand in foreign market, a business of over Rs100m was being done in the Gemstones Market of Namak Mandi, Peshawar. Over 2000 people were associated with this business in Namak Mandi and gemstones were being supplied to the foreign market through online business from here. He was talking at a seminar of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), wherein people associated with the gemstones business were present. The seminar was organized to promote the business of local cluster gems and people associated with this business. He said with regard to the gemstones business, the Namak Mandi Market comes in first place in the Asian subcontinent. Today’s seminar, he said, also brought another issue in the limelight that the Namak Mandi gemstones market where business of millions of rupees takes place on monthly basis, was situated in the dark and narrow alleys.