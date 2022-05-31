Shahroz and Sadaf celebrate their first wedding anniversary

One of the most adored celebrity couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in May, 2020. The couple became the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot. Despite facing a lot of criticism, Sadaf and Shahroz are keen on exuding couple goals to the world with their loved-up photos on social media. The celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and wife Sadaf Kanwal are celebrating their second anniversary today. Sadaf and Shahroz recently turned to their official Instagram accounts to express their love for each other as they celebrate two years of togetherness.