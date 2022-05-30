Gymkhana remembers former tennis champ Jamil Ahmed

LAHORE: Late Jamil Ahmed, widely known as Jimmy in tennis playing circles, was a consummate, masterly and proficient tennis player of the seventies and early eighties. He had a fulfilling time on the national tennis arenas and attainments included six national titles, a bolstering appearance in the Wimbledon as a sixteen years old, a fortifying representation in Davis Cup encounters and upholding the national flag in the Asian Games 1978. Otherwise in good physical trim and commendatory health, his sudden demise on the May 18th grieved many hearts encompassing his adored and treasured ones like his only daughter Misha Ahmed, his tennis playing aunt, Zuleikha Nisar, and a sizeable number of tennis playing mates all over Pakistan and esteemed comrades at Lahore Gymkhana Tennis Courts where he would consume most of his time giving coaching to young ones and free technical tips to eager and enthusiastic seniors that served as flattering game playing stimulants and enhanced shot control accuracy.

The Lahore Gymkhana tennis playing benefactors, counterparts, intimate playmates and companions assembled at the tennis courts in his remembrance and offered Dua-e-Maqfarat for Jamil. Prominent admirers and adherents who added benefaction to the Dua were his treasured ones like his daughter Misha Ahmed, Zulekha Nisar, former women’s tennis champion of the sixties, current national champion Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, leading tennis player Haseeb Aslam, former champion and tennis great Rashid Malik, who is now focused on juniors development. Also present were Khawaja Tariq Rahim, Shahid Hussain, Omar Saeed, Arif Saeed, Wajid Aziz Khan and Azim Tiwana, Waqar Nisar and a prodigious number of avid and fervent tennis playing members who seek health, happiness and joviality through association with the game of tennis.