Fantasy Pour Femme reflects Hira Mani’s uniqueness and charm

J. leading fashion brand, launched their latest fragrance, Fantasy Pour Femme in collaboration with the renowned and talented Pakistani TV celebrity, Hira Mani.

The fragrance was launched with a special meet and greet event at Dolmen Mall, Clifton where star of the evening Hira Mani interacted with section of media.

J. was established in 2002 and has expanded its reach across Pakistan and abroad. Its 100+ outlets in Pakistan alone are a testament of the efforts the company has put in to become the country’s largest retail brand. J. further scaled on a global level with 30+ international outlets across US, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar.

With a successful history of collaborations with well-reputed celebrities and as a symbol of J.’s strong dedication and passion as fragrance connoisseurs, it is all geared up for the launch of Fantasy Pour Femme in collaboration with renowned and well applauded Pakistani artist, Hira Mani.

“We are constantly developing innovative, personalized experiences for our consumers, by introducing more nuanced fragrances in collaboration with top industry artists, inspired by their charisma and personalities. We believe that this approach provides a multitude of opportunities for everyone to find their own special scent.” Said Sohail Hamid Khan, Managing Director, J. & Almirah.

With the unveiling of this premium collection, J. aims to establish brand recognition as a fine and leading fragrance house, while expanding the brand’s business operations in line with their expansion strategy.

With super hit and award winning TV serials, Hira Mani has been a part of every household over the years. Her art, talent and charisma is admired by her fans and inspires many. With very theatrical, tactile and extroverted personality, Hira Mani surely knows how to captivate all audiences, and keep them engaged. Inspired by her personality, Fantasy Pour Femme has been introduced reflecting her uniqueness and charm.

“Fantasy Bottle in Shape of Purse truly depicts a feminine persona. Keeping in mind the disposition of Stylish Hira Mani; this design is created for the person who represents her female fan base and for whom the attire is incomplete without carrying a Purse.

The design is trendy in red color which is the symbol of Love, Romance, Strength and Power, the qualities of modern women. A shiny Gold handle of the purse is the symbol of Luxury, Opulence, Achievements and Success. The sharp edges of the bottle translates women who are smart and have a power to take decisions. The combination of Red and Gold is the symbol of ultimate Luxury and Love.” Said Muhammad Amir, Creative Head, J. Fragrances while talking about the design process of Fantasy.

While talking about the fragrance and the ingredients that makes it so special, Rayyan Alam – Director of J. Fragrances and Cosmetics elaborates, “We have been diverse with our wide range of fragrances and their undertones, subtle, loud, oriental and now we have introduced something around fruity and floral notes. Fantasy is a multi-faceted fragrance that combines feminine floral bouquets to refine and precious citrusy notes, enriched with a touch of sensual, aromatic and oriental scent. I personally found this experience delightfully fun and worth having in both the scents and the bottle design.”

Fantasy Pour Femme is a Floral Fruity Perfume for Women with unique taste, ensuring that you stand apart from the crowd when you wear it. It opens with Fruity & Citrusy notes of Grapefruit, Raspberry and Orange Flower before moving to a floral bouquet of Orris, Praline & Jasmine. This scent has an alluring oriental aromatic base which makes it warm and persistent.

J. remains one of the top clothing and beauty brands in Pakistan with high-end products delivering quality and value to the customer.