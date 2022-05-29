Usman Mukhtar stars in ‘Aik Tou Tum Aurtain’ — a tribute to women

Known for his exceptional performances and profound character choices, Usman Mukhtar once again delivers a strong message through the insightful execution of his role in ‘Aik Tou Tum Aurtain’; SeePrime’s latest short film. Directed by Nadeem Baig, with Madiha Imam as the leading lady, this new short film is a tribute to all the women and home workers without whom we could not have survived the global pandemic, while also highlighting their importance in our everyday lives.

In this short film we can see how well Usman Mukhtar has performed, truly depicting the social stigmas of how men treat women in the society and at their homes. He has really taken this role to his heart as he shows the world exactly what is wrong with the way women are mishandled and misjudged starting from their very own at their homes.

We all know how tough the pandemic was and during that stage, the women in our societies really held fort and globally fought this pandemic as resilient mothers, daughters, sisters and co-workers.

“This project is one that is close to my heart. I have always felt that our society discredits women and continually tries to put them down. I am so glad that I have had the opportunity to work on a project that is tackling and shedding light on a narrative mostly swept under the rug. We all know how challenging the pandemic has been and it is high time we recognize the importance of the women in our lives that make our houses into homes and give credit where it is due,” stated Usman. After his commendable performance in Sinf-E-Ahan, that left audiences stunned, Usman Mukhtar once again takes the spotlight as he breathes life and brings justice to the character he plays in SeePrime’s latest short film, thanks to his brilliant acting skills.

The versatile actor and filmmaker, Usman Mukhtar made his acting debut with the film ‘Janaan’ in the year 2006. Since then he has established his career with brilliant performances in several notable serials such as ‘Aana’ and ‘Sabaat’, feature film, ‘Parchi’ and his own award winning short ‘Bench’. He has also been nominated twice for HUM awards for his exceptional acting. Recently the actor was seen in the blockbuster serials ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’ and ‘Sinf E Ahan’.