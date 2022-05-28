Blind murder case solved, brother arrested : DPO

TANK: The district police have solved a blind murder case in which an elder brother turned out to be the killer of his own younger brother at Pirwana area in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad addressing a press conference here at Jirga Hall on Saturday, flanked by SP Investigation Yasir Aman and DSP Headquarters Inam Khan Gandapur, said that he formed an investigation team after a case was registered and after two weeks Ikramullah reported the killing of his brother Inamullah (26).

The DPO said that the investigation team first gathered evidences from the crime scene and while investigating the case, we also questioned Ikramullah as our investigators believed that his statements were doubtful and later he confessed to have murdered his own brother over certain domestic issues. It is worth mentioning here that Inamullah was killed on May 15, 2022 when he was on the way to his home Pirwana from Tank city on motorcycle.

The relatives of the deceased had blocked the main road on Kashmir chowk and later opened the road conditionally to arrest the killers as soon as possible. The police arrest the killer Ikramullah and recovered a pistol and 15 rounds from his possession used in the murder of Inamullah, the DPO added.