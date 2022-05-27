Pakistan sends truckload of aid for flood-hit Afghans

A truckload of food aid was handed over to the Afghan authorities on Thursday to help those in need following massive rains and flooding in the neighbouring country.

The goods, comprising food, were handed over to the officials at the zero point of the Torkham border. The humanitarian assistance was sponsored and donated by the Al-Khairiya Foundation through the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF).

The secretary of the foundation handed over the aid to Qari Sadaqat, Torkham Gate in-charge and Saatullah, Deputy Kamisar Torkham. On May 7, under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the first consignment of relief goods for flood-affected Afghan civilians reached the land-locked country through a special flight of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Two days prior to the dispatch, the premier urged the international community to come forward and provide emergency assistance to the Afghan people dealing with the aftermath of devastating floods in Afghanistan. Heavy rain and flooding have killed at least 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in Afghanistan, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis after the takeover of the Taliban in August last year. The Taliban government, struggling to cope with the disaster that has affected more than a third of its provinces, will approach international relief organisations for help, officials said.