The Joint Session of the Parliament on Thursday adopted a unanimous resolution condemning the life imprisonment of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on fake charges.

The resolution was tabled by Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, condemned the abhorrent attempt of the Indian government to deprive the Kashmiri people of their true leadership – a blatant violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The House stressed the struggle for the right to self-determination in occupied Kashmir was indigenous and could not be dampened by the draconian strong-arm tactics of the Indian government.

The House asked the Government of Pakistan for taking immediate steps on the matter, the joint sitting urged the international community to ask India to drop all fabricated charges against all political leaders of occupied Kashmir, including Yasin Malik, and ensure their safety and well-being. The resolution said the Indian government should arrange a meeting of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik with his spouse Mushall Mullick along with his 10-year-old daughter. It demanded of the Indian Government to lift the brutal military siege, and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with their aspirations and relevant UN Security Council resolution.

Earlier, also both houses of the parliament separately passed such resolution, condemning illegal detention of Muhammad Yasin Malik by Indian government. It urged the world community and human rights organizations in that resolution to put pressure on the Indian government not to infringe on the basic human rights of Yasin Malik. Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said we aim to provide subsidies to discovery companies for the exploration of natural gas as the shortfall has increased in the country.