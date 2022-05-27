IG Punjab takes notice of rape of girl in Patoki

Inspector General of Police Panja Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident of rape of a 15-year-old girl by the dacoits in Patoki and demanded a report from RPO Sheikhupura. IG Punjab directed to round up all the accused involved and ensure strict legal action at the earliest. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that DPO Kasur should keep close contact with the affected family and ensure justice to the affected girl on priority basis.

According to details, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported on the instructions of IG Punjab and the raped girl was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. DPO Kasur said that teams of Punjab Forensic Lab and Crime Scene Unit have collected evidence from the spot while five teams of CIA and district police have been formed to arrest the accused. Mohammad Sohaib Ashraf said that a suspect involved in the incident has been arrested and investigation is underway. DPO Kasur further said that Kasur police would take the incident as a test case and the accused would be arrested and punished soon

Violent protesters torture policemen in different districts of the province during the long march: During the long march, Punjab police carried out their duties in all the districts of the province with full awareness of duty and during this time, angry protesters in different districts inflicted severe torture on the police personnel. According to details, during the long march, 3 Punjab police personnel on duty in different districts of the province were martyred while 100 personnel were injured. A Punjab police spokesman said that one officer was martyred while on duty in Lahore while two officers were martyred in Attock. Constable Kamal Ahmed was shot dead in Lahore while two officers Mudassar Abbas and Muhammad Javed were on duty in Attock. They were martyred when the bus overturned. Constable Mudassar Abbas hails from Faisalabad while Muhammad Javed hails from Sialkot. During the long march duty, 34 personnel were injured in Lahore, 48 in Attock, 9 in Sargodha and several in Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Jhelum and other cities. The angry protesters smashed 11 police vehicles, damaged valuables, government property worth crores of rupees and snatched weapons including two SMGs. However, the police personnel continued to perform their duties diligently.