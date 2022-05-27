UMT ranks fifth in Pakistan for scientific research output

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has been ranked number five in Pakistan and number two among private universities for scientific research output by Nature Index for the period of December 2020 to November 2021. Three articles from UMT have been published in two leading journals i.e. European Physical Journal C and Nature Medicine.

On this achievement, President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed that being one of the leaders in scientific research is a great accomplishment for the university. He expressed that UMT is one of the Private Universities which emphasizes to develop research based culture in Pakistan. He highlighted that UMT strives to become a knowledge creator and thought leader in Pakistan’s education landscape.

The Nature Index ranks top institutions and countries by the number of scientific articles and papers published in leading journals. It also provides absolute count and fractional share counts of article publication at the institutional and national levels. The Index tracks contributions to research articles published in 82 high-quality natural-science journals.