25% increase in advertisement rates proposed, says Marriyum

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said her ministry has proposed a 25 per cent increase in the rates of advertisements for newspapers and magazines on the request of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and has also sent a summary to the Ministry of Finance for restoration of funds of news agencies.

Speaking to a CPNE delegation led by President Kazam Khan, the information minister said the current government believes in freedom of the press and freedom of expression. She said on the request of the CPNE, summary for 25% increase in advertisement rates of newspapers and magazines is being sent to the prime minister, who is the final authority on it.

She said 85/15 is a transparent formula for payments which will continue. She said the newspapers and magazines which do not submit their claims by 25th of every month will not be paid. She further said that a summary has also been sent to the Ministry of Finance for restoration of funds of news agencies. She assured the delegation that the present government believes in complete freedom of media.

On the occasion, CPNE President Kazam Khan thanked the federal minister for accepting long-standing demands of members of print media and the CPNE. He stressed immediate payment of long-standing dues of newspapers and magazines.

The CPNE delegation included President Kazam Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Vice President Sardar Khan Niazi and joint secretaries Tahir Farooq and Shakeel Ahmed Turabi.