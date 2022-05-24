An urge for justice

In 1990, astonishing armed resistance against Indian occupation and its aggressive domination began in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and two strands of this struggle came to light. The faction who wanted the state of Jammu and Kashmir to move towards the goal of annexation with Pakistan by liberating it from coercive domination was called “Green Bullet” and included half a dozen militant groups besides Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen. Their armed struggle lasted for three decades. His front-line leadership was martyred in battles against the Indian Army. During this journey, for some reason, jihadist forces with Jihad Bis Saif were weakened, but they continued to fight against the Indian occupation. They are still struggling and are not ready to give up independence because those associated with the “Green Bullet” believe that there is no other option to break the Indian occupation.

The second character of this struggle is the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, which is struggling to see Jammu and Kashmir as an “independent state”, they come up to justify the dream of an independent Kashmir which is to make Kashmir not a religious state but a purely secular one. Amanullah Khan was the founder of this movement after Maqbool Butt Shaheed, while today Muhammad Yasin Malik is the chairman of Liberation Front who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and India has filed a case against him under the Black Terrorism Act (UAPA). India has accused him of carrying out military operations against the occupying Indian army in Kashmir, plotting attacks and expressing anti-India views. On May 11, 2022, Indian media reported that Yasin Malik had confessed to the charges against him. During a video conference hearing last year, Yasin Malik refused to seek the help of any lawyer and said he would cross-examine witnesses himself. According to him, the case against him is fabricated and false. Among the other detainees who have been indicted are Shabir Ahmed Shah, Naeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Shah, Aftab Shah, Nol Kishore Kapoor and Farooq Ahmed.

In 1987, under the banner of the “Muslim United Front”, he became the candidate in the elections to the so-called Assembly of Kashmir, and campaigned for the Supreme Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and the chairman of the United Jihad Council, Muhammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin of that time. After years of armed activity, Yasin Malik declared a unilateral ceasefire against Indian forces in 1994 and declared the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front a political organization. He vowed to pursue a policy of non-violence to resolve the Kashmir issue. The country later claimed that 600 members of the Liberation Front were killed before the ceasefire during the brutal operations of the occupying Indian army. Despite abandoning the military struggle against the brutal occupying Indian army, the Liberation Front has categorically refused to recognize the Indian occupation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and, like the Hurriyat Conference, is committed to the political struggle for Kashmir’s independence from India. However, Yasin Malik was waging a political struggle isolated from the factions of the Hurriyat Conference. Many years ago, Yasin Malik launched a signature campaign in the name of “Journey to Independence” in favor of resolving the Kashmir issue. He also met the then Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh in 2006, demanding that Kashmiris be given a key role in the dialogue between India and Pakistan.

India indicted peaceful Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on false charges of terrorism on May 19 and will be sentenced on May 25. India wants Yasin Malik to be sentenced to death or life imprisonment. An organized campaign is being launched in India against Yasin Malik and is trying in vain to create division among Kashmiris through religious cards.

The international community should take note of India’s blatant violations of international law. Yasin Malik has eternal sacrifices for Kashmir cause. Kashmiris will never become slaves of Indian bullying, barbarism, no matter how hard India tries; they cannot suppress the spirit of Kashmiri people and the freedom movement.