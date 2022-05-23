Honours for Zeb, Shahnaz and Munaza at Asia School Golf

LAHORE: The inaugural Asia School Golf Event, backed solely by Aisha Hamid of American School of International Academics, was contested at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Sunday and the playing format was stroke play. To counter the heat hazard, Ayesha Hamid, the tournament director, had scheduled the first tee off as early as 5:00 am and this facilitated the participating women as well as the competing male golfers, many of whom felt motivated, about performing to perfection. Amongst the competing women, noticeable was a yearning to play formidably and that added to the intensity of the race for honours. In the handicap category 0-15, the winner gross was Zeb-un-Nisa and she turned out to be a picture of admiration with her accurate hitting and excellent work around the greens. Deservedly she won the first gross prize. Her nearest adversary was Ana James Gill who won the runner-up gross and the former five times national women’s champion, Ghazala Yasmin, ended up third. An impressive show from these women. In the handicap category of 0-15, the net section winners were Shahzadi Gulfam, first net, Rubab Haider, second net, and Bushra Fatima, third net.

In the handicap category 16-24, the gross section performers were Shahnaz Moin, first, Aisha Moazzam, second, and Rabia Tiwana, third. The net section was won by Uzma Khurshid while second net winner was Dr Shaheen Irfan and Dr Fouzia Umber came third. In the handicap catgory25-36, Munaza Shaheen, first gross, Sumar Omar, second gross, Rabia Rashid, third gross, Minaa Zainab, first net, Mehwish Hamayun, second net, Sobia Waseem, third net. In the senior section, Rahina Ehtisham won first net and Fareeda Yousaf won first gross. The male participants showed ample dexterity and put up stirring performances. Nasir Irshad dominated the handicap category 0-12 and captured the first gross prize. The runner-up gross was Asim Tiwana and a very capable one Ahmed Zafar Hayat ended up third. The net section first prize was picked up by Naweed Sharif while Abdul Nafey came second and Syed Tahir Nawazish was third. At the conclusion of tournament, Mina Zainab and Bela Azam awarded prizes to the winning women.