COPENHAGEN: FC Copenhagen sealed the Danish league title for the 14th time on Sunday with a 3-0 home win against Aalborg BK. Icelandic pair Isak Johannesson and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson scored either side of Danish international Lukas Lerager at the Parken Stadium. The side from the capital finished three points ahead of nearest rivals FC Midtjylland, who also won 3-2 against Randers. FC Copenhagen reclaimed the title they last won in 2019.