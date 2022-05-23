Ground break ceremony held of Nova City Phase 1 (Peshawar Division)

The ground breaking ceremony of Nova City Phase 1 (Peshawar Division), a modern and upgraded way of lifestyle, was held today, following which formal construction of a modern and far-reaching business venture project has begun at site. Nova Group which has projects under way in Islamabad & Lahore has stepped in KPK to provide modern way of living for the local people and provide upgraded lifestyle.

Chairman NOVA specially welcomed the distinguished guests from all walks of life and thanked the people of KP for overwhelming response. He re-iterated the NOVA’s resolve to bring change in real estate sector of Pakistan. He informed the audience about future plans and addition of entertainment, business districts, education, international hospitals and farm houses. Study being done for feasibility of electricity production on running water. He promised to work day and night to provide state of art upgraded lifestyle cultured in rich heritage of KP. He further announced huge foreign investment is expected in NOVA projects in July by their foreign partners.

The Nova city is ideally located near Charsadda interchange at M-1 which makes it ideal for living for people of Peshawar , Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan & Sawabi who will enjoy the modern facilities and be at the a arm’s length to nearest main cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Junaid Afzal, Chairman, Nova Group, said that the foundation stone of the city, which has been laid in today, would provide world class residential properties with modern facilities to the local community.

The grand event was attended by a large number of local and intercity communities with numerous prominent members of Pakistan. Balloting of plots was held and the successful clients were announced which added to the festivities of the grand launch event. At the end of event a big fireworks show was done which was one of biggest and best ever in Pakistan.