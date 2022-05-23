Complete shutdown to be observed in IIOJK against Yasin Malik’s conviction

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), complete shutdown will be observed today (Tuesday) against the conviction of Yasin Malik in a false case by a court of India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, traders, civil society, students and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

In a highly reprehensible development, illegally detained JKLF chairman Yasin Malik was convicted on Thursday in a manifestly dubious and motivated case, dating back to 2017, filed against him by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA). The JKLF Chairman had told the court earlier that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him under various sections of draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Indian Penal Code, including waging war against India.

The court had earlier also formally framed the charges against other APHC leaders, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Salahuddin, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali and Rashid Engineer, who was a former so-called Assembly member. The Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government arrested thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists before and after its illegal move of repealing the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 and lodged them in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India. The Modi regime is victimizing them for opposing India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and demanding their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

The APHC leadership in a statement in Srinagar said Modi-led fascist Indian government in its hegemonic behaviour has left behind all the past measures of suppression to curb the just and legitimate struggle of people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader and wife of Yasin Malik, Mashal Malik on Sunday demanded the United Nation to intervene and stop the fascist Narendra Modi-led government from convicting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik in fabricated and fictitious cases.

Speaking in Islamabad at a press conference along with Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada and former deputy speaker NA Faisal Karim Kundi, Mashal said that the international community, UN bodies and human rights organizations should wake up from their deep slumber as brutal Indian authorities were all-set to convict her husband in fake cases on May 25.

The Hurriyat leader said that Yasin was constantly physically and mentally tortured in the notorious Tihar prison, where he suffered from a brain haemorrhage. She revealed that Indian brutal authorities have crossed the limits of barbarism and fascism as he was even not allowed to speak what to talk of a free trial.