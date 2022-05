De Bruyne voted Premier League Player of the season

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League’s Player of the season on Saturday, with his team-mate Phil Foden taking the Young Player prize for a second successive year. De Bruyne has notched a career-best 15 league goals and 13 assists to secure the fans’ award for the second time after also winning it in 2019-20. The Belgian finished above City team-mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min. “To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I’m really proud of,” De Bruyne said. “There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs.” De Bruyne is the fourth player to win the award twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic. Foden has been instrumental in City’s bid to retain the Premier League title, scoring nine goals and producing five assists.