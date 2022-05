Tourism industry to witness great progress in next two years: MD PTDC

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana has said that the government is making every effort to promote tourism in the country and in the next two years, there will be a lot of development in the tourism industry. He said that several tourism projects were in the final stages of completion, which would further improve the tourist arrivals in the country, said a press release. MD PTDC said that Pakistan has an amazing landscape, natural beauty, history, rich culture, and heritage. He said that three mountain ranges, glaciers, lakes, valleys, and unique wild flora and fauna could attract tourism from both local and foreign markets. He said that the British Backpacker Society (BBS) has ranked Pakistan as the world’s top adventure travel destination. Aftab Rana said that for foreigners, we have hiking, rock, climbing, and mountaineering opportunities in mesmerizing landscapes of the Rocky Mountains and lush greenery.