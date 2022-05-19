Pak-Qatar Takaful group achieves turnover of around Rs11b

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, which comprises of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited, had achieved an aggregate turnover of around Rs11b. This was disclosed during a board meeting recently to review and approve the financial statements of both the companies for the year ended December 31, 2021, said a news release issued here on Thursday. Pak-Qatar Takaful is Pakistan’s Pioneer and largest Takaful Group operating for more than a decade with the largest Takaful branch network nationwide.

The Group Shareholders Fund posted a net consolidated profit after tax of Rs207.5m; while, participant Takaful Fund generated the net consolidated surplus of Rs54.8m for the year 2021. Profit before tax of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) increased to Rs225m as compared to Rs208m last year, a growth of 8pc despite economic and political challenges and the global pandemic caused by COVID19. The company has increased its balance sheet footing through impressive growth in its investments and financing portfolio.

Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) posted the profit before tax of Rs46m as compared to Rs17m last year, a growth of 170pc. Earnings per share (EPS) of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited was recorded at Rs1.34 while Rs0.64 for Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited. The Board appreciated the management for their efforts despite Pandemic on the impressive results of the Group.