Kamal Haasan meets AR Rahman at Cannes 2022, to launch Vikram in Metaverse

Tamil filmmaker-actor Kamal Haasan was seen with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman at the Cannes Film Festival.

He also caught up with other members of India’s delegation representing the country’s diverse entertainment industry.

Rahman posted a picture of himself with Kamal at the Cannes. While Rahman is part of the official delegation to Cannes, where India had been chosen as the ‘country of honour’ at the Marche du Cinema, the festival’s commercial chapter. The government has handpicked the members of the delegation to shed a light on the country’s robust regional film industries.

Kamal attended the Cannes in his personal capacity to promote his upcoming film Vikram. “Vikram forays into the Metaverse. The much awaited Vikram NFTs on http://Vikram.vistaverse.io will be revealed today at Cannes Film Festival 2022,” he tweeted on Wednesday from Cannes.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is rather the biggest ever multi-starrer movie of Tamil cinema. Lokesh has assembled a sprawling all-star cast for this movie, including Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Recently, during the grand audio and trailer launch of the movie in Chennai, the filmmakers also revealed that Suriya has also played a key cameo role in the movie.

Vikram is due in cinemas on June 3 in multiple languages. Kamal has already started promoting the movie across various platforms to ensure a huge opening for the movie. The hype around the movie is huge given that it also marks Kamal’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of four years.