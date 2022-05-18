Farah Khan’s throwback picture of housewarming party features Karan Johar in non-designer clothes, Aishwarya sporting sindoor!

Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently shared a throwback picture dating more than two decades back. The picture shows Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar in simple clothes, who otherwise is seen wearing clothes from some of the best designers across the world.

In the picture, which is from Farah’s housewarming party after she bought her first house in Mumbai, KJo can be seen ditching the designer wear as he wore a simple teal coloured shirt paired with denims. In addition, the picture also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sporting sindoor as she came to the party straight from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’, Rani Mukerji, Farah’s brother Sajid Khan and her cousin Farhan Akhtar.