Ex-PM gets ‘foolproof’ security amid threats

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide foolproof security to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. PM Sharif was given a detailed briefing by the Interior Ministry on the security of the former prime minister. He also ordered the deployment of a Chief Security Officer immediately along with the former prime minister. The prime minister also directed all the provincial governments to provide security to the PTI chairman during the rallies. In a statement, the spokesperson for the interior ministry said that as per the orders of the PM, Imran has been provided foolproof security. It said at least 94 security personnel, including 22 Islamabad policemen, have been deployed at Bani Gala, the residence of Imran.

Similarly, 36 policemen from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and six cops from Gilgit-Baltistan have been deployed to protect the former premier. In addition, private security companies, Askari and SMS, also stationed 35 security guards to protect Imran’s residence. Also, during travel outside Islamabad, four vehicles of Islamabad police with 23 cops and one vehicle of the Pakistan Rangers with five officials would travel along Imran to protect him.

According to the ministry spokesperson, the Threat Assessment Committee is constantly reviewing the alleged threats to the PTI leader as per the directives of PM Shehbaz.

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday asked the people to get justice for him if he was killed as his rivals were only left with the option of assassination to get rid of him. “I got to know a few days ago that a conspiracy was being hatched against me behind closed doors conspirators are confused now as to how to get rid of me,” the PTI chairman told a charged crowd in Faisalabad.