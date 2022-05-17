China sees rising express delivery volume in January-April

China’s courier sector reported a 4.2pc increase in its business volume in the first four months of this year, official data showed Monday. The country’s delivery service providers handled 31.71b parcels in the January-April period, according to the State Post Bureau. During this period, business revenue of the sector gained 2.3pc year on year to total 313.33b yuan (46.17b U.S. dollars), the bureau said. In April alone, Chinese delivery service providers saw their business volume and revenue down 11.9pc and 10.1pc, respectively, from a year ago.