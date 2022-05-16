US senator stresses rebuilding bilateral ties with Pakistan

WASHINGTON: While highlighting the significance of bilateral relations between Islamabad and Washington, US Senator Chris Murphy has emphasized the need to further expand ties, according to Daily Times.

The statement comes on the 75th anniversary of the two countries diplomatic relations.

“As with any bilateral relationship, there are ups and downs, but this one (Pakistan-US relations) has stood the test of time, and I look forward to continuing to grow it for the next 75 years.” “Murphy is also the chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counter-Terrorism.

He emphasized that Pakistan-US relations were “incredibly important,” as recognized by the US Senate.

“We have devoted significant resources through USAID projects to strengthen Pakistani democracy and to collaborate on joint security projects,” the senator said, highlighting the US’s contributions to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

Senator Murphy’s strong statement was welcomed by Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan. Senator Murphy, he said, was a true friend of Pakistan on the Hill and an advocate for stronger US-Pakistan relations.

Senator Murphy, he said, had correctly pointed out that Pakistan-US ties had withstood the test of time and had become resilient. According to Ambassador Masood, this relationship will rebound with economic content at the centre.

To commemorate 75 years of Pakistan-US relations, the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC has devised a series of programmes, including organizing events to highlight the strengths of Pak-US relations, mutual areas of cooperation in critical sectors, projection and promotion of people-to-people contacts, and, most importantly, highlighting the significant contributions made by Pak-American citizens both in Pakistan and in the US.