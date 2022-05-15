TikTok wraps up successful Ramadan campaign with close to 2.5 billion views

Popular short video-sharing platform TikTok recently concluded its Ramadan campaign in Pakistan titled ‘#StitchKindness’ that encapsulated the spirit of the holy month and imparted the message of kindness and sharing among users. The campaign, powered by five hashtags to celebrate Ramadan and Eid, garnered close to 2.5 billion views during the month.

The vibrant and eye-catching campaign featured actress Urwa Hocane, singer Bilal Khan and popular TikTok content creators Romaisa Khan and Aiman Zaman. A highly acclaimed advertisement became the symbol through which TikTok showcased its vision of uplifting communities and connecting Pakistanis through entertainment.

The hashtag #StitchKindness crossed 1 billion views and featured videos highlighting selfless and hardworking people who help others while fasting and adhering to their duties in trying conditions.

Content creators across Pakistan created a chain of kindness by stitching their videos with the TikTok ad for this campaign that celebrated and honoured the efforts of these unsung heroes during Ramadan.

Another hashtag, #MaheRamzan which crossed 675.5 million views, celebrated the essence and spirit of Ramadan as people shared their favourite Ramadan traditions with the community throughout the month. Moreover, the #RamzanRoutine initiative educated TikTok users about fitness and self-care while enjoying Sehri and Iftar and it received more than 208.1 million views on the platform. Users also shared their favourite Ramadan food videos using the hashtag #IftarKiTayyari, which garnered over 257.3 million views.

The campaign ended with one of the most celebrated events in the country – Eid Ul Fitr. To celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid, the community interacted with #EidKiKhushiyan over 268.3 million times along with exciting in-app effects and filters launched exclusively for Eid.

As a part of the Ramadan campaign, TikTok also collaborated with the Rizq Foundation and successfully conducted ration drives across multiple cities in Pakistan. This donation marked the start of a long-term collaboration between TikTok and the Rizq Foundation, with the aim to play a significant role in addressing the food shortage and nutritional challenges faced by several communities in the country.

Ramadan has always been a month of great spiritual gains, celebrations and gatherings whether in-person or virtual. With its campaign, TikTok aimed to celebrate with its community across the world to convey the spirit of the holy month, while continuing to inspire creativity and bring joy to its ever-growing community worldwide.

