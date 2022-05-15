Canvas footwear exports witness 119.25pc increase

Canvas footwear exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 119.25pc as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-April 2021-22, Canvas Footwear worth US $1,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 456 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footwear increased by 21.16pc, worth US $ 130,092 as compared to exports of $107,369 during the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Leather Footwear exports also increased by 16.72pc as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $102,776 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year, which recorded US $88,053. During the period under review, Other Footwear exports increased by 39.53pc, worth US$ 26,316 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 18,860 of the same period of last year.