Will never accept “thieves and slaves” ruling the country: Imran Khan

ATTOCK: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that he had told the right people that the country’s economy would crash if the “conspiracy” went through, but that nothing could be done to stop it.

At a rally in Attock, the former prime minister said that he had talked to “those who could have stopped the conspiracy” and that he had also sent the then-finance minister Shaukat Tareen to talk to them. However, neither of these things worked out.

The former prime minister said that his campaign against the government is no longer about politics, but has turned into a holy war called Jihad. He also said that he will never let “thieves and slaves” run the country.

“I’m willing to go to jail or even die for this cause, but I’ll never be a slave to the US,” he said, adding that the “three stooges” (Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman) had worked with the US to plan a plot against his government.

“Handlers took down a government in Pakistan while they were sitting in the US,” he said. “Because of this, we would keep fighting against this plot until new elections are called.”

Imran Khan said of PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, “One of the brothers insults the country’s army, while the other licks his own boots.”

He also said that the fact that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari wants to change the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is “a sign of the Day of Judgment.”

Imran Khan said that soldiers in the Pakistan Army had been through more hardships than soldiers in the American army. He also said that 80,000 Pakistanis had died in the War on Terror.

He also said that the US told Pervez Musharraf, who was president at the time, to join the war and told him there would be serious consequences if he didn’t. “Unfortunately, our leader got down on their knees.”

“Freedom War”

When he spoke to the angry crowd in Attock, the former prime minister told the young people that it was their job to help him fight against the government because “now was the time to fight for the real freedom.”

He said that when the PPP and PML-N were in power, they left the country poor, in debt, and with broken institutions. “But the PTI government built the country in spite of all the problems.”

“Those who could have stopped the plot should know that it was very hard for the PTI government to stabilize the economy,” he said.

Referring to a recent meeting of PML-N leaders in London, the PTI chairman said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif makes decisions for the country after consulting convicted Nawaz Sharif, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also on trial, gets special treatment from the government. “Anyone who looks into their cases and asks the thieves questions puts their lives in danger,” he said.

PTI’s movement to continue until the elections

Khan said again that the PTI movement will keep going until the new government calls for elections. “This isn’t my fight; it’s our [Pakistani] fight because we have decided not to become slaves of any other country,” he said, adding that he is willing to die or go to jail, but he will “never become a slave to the United States.”

The chairman of the PTI has been holding jalsas in cities like Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, and Peshawar to rally his party members and leaders against the current government.