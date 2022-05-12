GC varsity gets donation for initiation of golden scholarship

In a simple but graceful ceremony held at GC University Lahore on Thursday, Dr Safdar Ali Malik famous radiologist and old Ravian has handed over a cheque of Rs nne million to Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Trustee of Endowment Fund for initiation of Golden scholarships after name of his son, Dr. Saad Malik. While, Mr Asad Bashir, a prominent businessman has also gave a cheque of Rs one million for initiation of Golden Scholarship after his own name. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary Executive Committee, GCU-EFT has disclosed that Dr Safdar and Mr Asad Bashir has already initiated five and four Golden scholarships in past and tally of sponsored scholarships has risen to five and six respectively. He added that original amount of donations is never be spent by the Trust, and only the income earned on donation, is used for scholarships. He shared that tally of golden scholarships has risen to 127. Dr. Iqbal Z. Ahmed, the President of the Trust said these perpetual scholarships shall be given to financially-challenged students of GCU on need basis every year. He appreciated efforts of Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt for the trust and believed that sponsoring education of deserving students by the donors is the best way of charity which can bring a qualitative change in society. He said each golden scholarship covers university fee and hostel expenses of one deserving student every year. GCU-EFT Executive Committee members; Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Dr. Parvez Hassan, Kazi Afaq Hossain, Mr. Javed Habib Oberoi, Mian Ashraf ,Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Asghar Zaidi also applauded the great gesture of the donors.