Sam Asghari demands more money ‘every five years’ from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is reportedly eyeing financial protection ahead of marriage to Britney Spears.

The trainer wants an exponential rise in money during marriage with the popstar, in order to secure his place if things do not work out between them.

A source close to the couple told Heat Magazine: “The talks have been a little longer than usual”, a source told Heat Magazine of the alleged arrangement.

“Sam wants substantial increases for every five years they are married, should it end.”

Earlier in an Instagram post, Sam wrote: “Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup. Of course, we’re getting an ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

One commented: “Still don’t know about the dude Sam so protect your assets Britney! Make sure to get that prenup girl!”

A third quipped: “THIS IS A STORY ABOUT A GIRL NAMED PRENUPNEY.”

A fourth urged: “Please make him sign a prenup.”

On the other hand, Britney is letting her lawyers handle the legal implications ahead of the wedding while she focuses on her pregnancy.