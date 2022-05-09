Pakistan resumes pilot licensing exams after three years

The UK CAA International has resumed pilot licensing exams in Pakistan from May 9 (today) after three years.

“The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has entered into an agreement with the UK CAA International for pilot licensing exams,” said PCAA deputy director-general Nadir Shafi Dar.

“The PCAA has entered into a three-year agreement with the UK CAA International for pilot licensing exams,” he added.

“In the first phase, more than 100 candidates will appear for the pilot licensing tests in Karachi today. In the next phase, exams will be held in Islamabad and Lahore,” he stated.

“A large number of candidates are registering for the commercial and airline pilot category exams,” he maintained.

Back in 2020, international airlines had banned Pakistan from taking pilot licensing tests after the controversial statement of the PTI government’s minister for aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan regarding the fake pilot license.