FM Bilawal expected to travel US in the middle of this month

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will travel to the United States by the middle of this month.

According to diplomatic sources, Bilawal will be visiting at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

FM Bilawal will meet with Blinken and other US officials during his trip, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar may join the delegation.

Bilawal has been invited to participate in the “Global Food Security” meeting on May 18, in which Ukraine and the EU have congratulated him on becoming Pakistan’s foreign minister.

According to the Foreign Office, Blinken called the newly appointed FM for the first time on Friday and extended an invitation to visit the US later this month.

Secretary Blinken congratulated his Pakistani counterpart on his new job and expressed his desire to continue strengthening the mutually beneficial Pakistan-US bilateral relationship over the phone.

In the midst of the PTI’s anti-American narrative, Bilawal’s visit to the United States will be the first high-level interaction between the two countries. Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has blamed the United States for overthrowing his government. The allegations were denied by the US.