Farhan Akhtar to star in ‘Ms Marvel’

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will be part of the cast of Disney Plus’ upcoming series Ms Marvel. According to Deadline, details regarding the character are under wraps, though his participation has been couched as a guest-starring role. Ms Marvel is set to premiere on June 8 and introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

Last year, it was speculated that the actor has apparently bagged an international project with Marvel Studios and unconfirmed sources had said that he has started shooting for the project in Bangkok, Thailand, even though Disney, who owns Marvel Studios, had refused to comment on the matter.

Akhtar is currently helming Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. He also has a multi-year partnership with Netflix via his and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Mumbai-based Excel Entertainment.

Ms Marvel episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers.

Obaid Chinoy recently announced that Ms Marvel will be released in cinemas across Pakistan as well. “Big announcement,” The Pakistani filmmaker penned on Instagram alongside Shehzil Azim’s artwork of the show. “I have exciting news to share: An Eid present for Pakistan! We are bringing Ms Marvel to theaters across the country! Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel to be released in cinemas in Pakistan.”

She added, “The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have a special announcement to make. Marvel Studios’ new original series Ms Marvel will be released exclusively in cinemas only in Pakistan, through their licensee HKC Entertainment.”