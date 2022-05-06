Asian Games postponed as China battles Covid

Beijing: The Asian Games in September in the Chinese city of Hangzhou have been postponed because of Covid with new dates to be announced “in the near future”, organisers said on Friday.

The Games were scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25 but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a large resurgence in infections in several parts of the country.

Hangzhou lies less than 200 kilometres (120 miles) from the country’s biggest city Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was taken by all the stakeholders after carefully considering the pandemic situation and the size of the Games”