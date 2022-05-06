Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI: Three ships namely, Sun Master, Diyala and Mol Courage Carrying Steel Coil and Containers, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Thursday.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships,EM Astoria, Seaways Reyes and Ocean Pioneer left the Port on Friday morning, while five more ships, Diyala, Mol Courage, Pictor, Sun Master and Glory Harvest are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 215,780 tonnes, comprising 165,628 tonnes imports cargo and 50,152 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,552` Containers (2,784 TEUs Imports and 2,768 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Able Sailor, Iraklis, Al-Salam and Tail Winds & three more ships, Southern Xantis, MSC Ermenia and Trabzon carrying Palm oil, Corn, Gas Oil, Soyabean, Chemicals, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, MW-2, FOTCO, FAP, EVTL, QICT and PIBT on Friday.