G7 leaders to hold video conference with Zelensky on Sunday

Berlin: Leaders of the world’s top industrialised nations will hold video talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the German government as acting G7 chair said.

“The German chancellor (Olaf Scholz) will hold the third video conference since the start of the year with his G7 partners,” Christiane Hoffmann told reporters on Friday, noting that May 8 is a “historic date marking the end of World War II in Europe”.

“It will cover current issues, particularly the situation in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky will take part and report on the current situation in his country.” US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was “open” to imposing more sanctions on Russia and would be discussing measures with allies from the G7 in the next few days.

“We’re always open to additional sanctions,” Biden said shortly after the European Union announced plans for banning Russian oil imports and other new measures punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

“I’ll be speaking to members of the G7 this week about what we’re going to do or not,” Biden told reporters. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the United States comprise the Group of Seven club of rich nations.