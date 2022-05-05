Govt not to raise petrol price: Miftah

Miftah Ismail, the Federal Finance Minister, stated on Thursday that the government will do everything possible to avoid raising the petrol price, despite the fact that the government is losing Rs30 per litre on petrol and Rs70 per litre on diesel.

Miftah Ismail told a press conference in Karachi that no administration in history had ever sold petrol at a loss. “The previous administration compounded the country’s problems,” he continued.

According to the deal reached by Imran Khan’s government, the price of petrol should be Rs245 per litre.