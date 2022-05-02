Biggest gathering of Eid prayer in Karachi at Polo Ground

The biggest gathering of Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) at 8:00am. Khateeb of Jamia Masjid KMC Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Salimi will lead the prayer. Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi on Monday visited Polo Ground and reviewed the arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer.

Ali Hassan Sajid, Senior Director Information and Media Management, on the occasion informed the Municipal Commissioner about the arrangements had been made for the Eid prayer at Polo Ground.

Sajid added that the flags of Islamic countries have been hoisted to show solidarity with them.

The municipal commissioner directed that arrangements for ablution for the citizens as well as other necessary steps should be completed. He directed the senior director Municipal Services to spray fragrance on and around the Eidgah before the prayer.

Afzal Zaidi said that Eid is the biggest festival of Muslims and it is a great reward of Allah for the fasting people. He said that we should also include the poor and the needy in the joys of Eid so that this festival can be celebrated in accordance with the principles of Islam.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated in the Sukkur division today (Tuesday) with religious fervor.

The Eid namaz would be offered at more than 500 places including Eidgahs, Imambargahs, parks, open places in the city.

The main Eid congregation would be held at the Jinnah Municipal Stadium and Jamia Masjid Bandar road, where Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah along with MNAs, MPAs , Advisors and notables of the district would offer Eid prayers.

Later, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah would exchange Eid greetings with the general public from 10:30am to 2:00pm at his residence.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated today with religious fervor in Balochistan including its provincial capital.

In this regard, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered at 7:30am in the Governor House lawn.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Secretary Balochistan will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Governor House Lawn on Tuesday at 7.30 am while Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in his hometown.