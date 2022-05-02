Sheikh Rashid’s nephew arrested upon return to Pakistan

Former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was arrested at the Islamabad airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Sunday. The arrest has been made in connection with the incident of slogan chanting at Masjid-e-Nabawi against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation. Sources affiliated with the airport staff said that Shafiq travelled to Pakistan through a private airline. Rashid confirmed his nephew’s arrest, saying that he had just landed in Pakistan after performing Umrah when he was arrested. “None of us were in Saudi Arabia, but cases were still registered [against us]. Residences are being raided after the registration of the cases,” Rashid said, condemning the arrest. He further stated that people would “harass them wherever they went”. A case had been registered against Shafiq at Faisalabad’s Madina Town on behalf of Muhammad Naeem . A total of 14 known and 100-150 unidentified people, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Shehbaz Gill, Sahibzada Jahangir and other PTI members have been nominated in the case.