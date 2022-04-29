All Banks to remain open on April 30: SBP

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday clarified that all banks and their branches will remain open on Saturday, in line with SBP’s instructions embodied in BPRD Circular Letter No. 11 of April 13, 2022. In the wake of public holidays announced by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr from 2 to 5 May, 2022, the general public is encouraged to undertake their banking transactions on the coming Saturday, said SBP release. Banks have also been advised to ensure 24/7 availability of Alternate Delivery Channels such as ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking during the Eid holidays.