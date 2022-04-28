ECP to continue proceedings without any pressure: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will continue its proceedings and decisions without accepting any pressure.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the Election Commission was a constitutional body and all decisions were made in the light of constitution and law. Contrary to the intentional and malicious facts, he added, some people were giving the impression that decisions in the Election Commission were being taken individually.

“This is completely wrong and absurd. In fact, all the decisions taken from January 2020 to date, whether the Commission consisted of five esteemed members or three esteemed members, all decisions were taken by consensus, and not a single decision in which there is any dissenting note.

There is no dissenting note,” he added. Moreover, there was full coordination between the chairman and the members and in the best interest of the country, under the Constitution and the law, and in accordance with the oath, the spokespersons said.