Teuns wins Romandie stage, Dennis takes race lead

ROMONT: Dylan Teuns, who won the Fleche Wallonne classic a week earlier, took the first stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday, edging Rohan Dennis at the line.

Dennis, who rides for Jumbo-Visma, took the overall lead after finishing second in the 5km prologue time trial the day before. After a breakaway group was caught just before the end of 178km stage from La Grand Beroche to Romont, Dennis attacked on the short climb to the finish. Teuns, a Belgian who rides for Bahrain-Victorious, followed and caught Dennis at the line.

The pair finished two seconds ahead of Swiss rider Marc Hirschi of Team UAE. Dennis took the green leader’s jersey from young Briton Ethan Hayter of Ineos, who was caught in a crash with 15km to go. Dennis is 16 seconds ahead of Austrian Felix Grossschartner of Bora Hansgrohe and last year’s winner Welshman Geraint Thomas of Ineos.