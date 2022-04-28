Yasir and Sonya tackle Eid guests and a murder mystery in ‘Siwaiyaan’

This Eid is bringing you lots of festive content to enjoy and upcoming telefilm Siwaiyaan plans to sweeten your meethi Eid more than it already is.

Starring Yasir Hussain and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles, Siwaiyaan is a situational comedy with enough mystery elements to keep its viewers hooked till the end.

The plot of ‘Siwaiyaan’ revolves around a couple whose families are visiting for Eid, waiting for a supposed good news. While the families assume the couple will announce they’re expecting a child, the news they actually want to break is about them getting a divorce. Interspersed with this is a murder mystery, where there presumably a couple of bodies in the house which the couple is trying its best to hide – all throughout the festivities of Eid.

Apart from Yasir Hussain and Sonya Hussyn, the telefilm also comes with an ensemble cast of Nayyar Ejaz, Zeba Shehnaz, Saifee Hasan, Hina Rizvi and others. Speaking about the story, Hussain shared how close it is to theatre plays. “I’ve been into theater for years, and I am basically a theater actor. This script is heavily inspired by Ray Cooney and his plays, the way they have a murder mystery tied with situational comedy. Most of the telefilms made here are based on wordplay comedy, or have a slapstick approach,” he said.

Apart from Yasir Hussain and Sonya Hussyn, the telefilm also comes with an ensemble cast of Nayyar Ejaz, Zeba Shehnaz, Saifee Hasan, Hina Rizvi and others. Speaking about the story, Hussain shared how close it is to theatre plays

“This script is something that I found different from the rest after a really long time, and I always try to work with new directors, for instance Khizar Idrees who directed Badshah Begum. The director of this telefilm, Bilal Atif Khan, is also superb and knowledgeable and I enjoyed working with him,” he added.

Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, Siwaiyaan acts as the second collaboration of Hussain with this production house. “The production value of Big Bang Entertainment is great. I worked with the company about three-four years ago on a telefilm, Help Me Durdana. I am surprised to know how great this production house is, unlike many others. I also don’t dabble a lot into television, I have done only four drama serials in the past twelve years, so I don’t have much of an idea about production houses. But out of the ones I have worked with, Big Bang Entertainment has remained the best,” he shared.

Siwaiyaan will air on ARY Digital ns this Eid-ul-Fitr.