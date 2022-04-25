Bridal lehnga set — tips to pick the dream outfit for yourself

KNOW ABOUT CURRENT TRENDS — bridal lehnga styles keep changing according to the season and latest trends. “In keeping with the same, it is advisable to choose the lehnga at least six months prior to the wedding day,” says Aaliya Deeba, founder, Ideebs London.

MAKE A BUDGET — researching the trends and lehnga that are in demand will not only help one set a budget but also prepare about what to expect. “To come up with a precise budget, one can stroll through a few markets and shops to get a minimum price for your preferred type of lehnga,” she suggested.

KNOW YOUR SKIN & BODY TYPE — knowing your body and skin type is important before buying a lehnga, so as to select one that complements both.

BE ATTENTIVE TOWARDS THE FABRIC OF LEHNGA — the quality of fabric choice differs in terms of designs like style patterns, rich and heavy designs and such. “Since every lehnga has a different fabric, finding a suitable piece of cloth that makes you feel comfortable on your wedding day is important,” said Deeba.

JEWELLERY — apart from selecting a perfect lehnga, matching your outfit with jewellery is equally important. COURTESY INDIAN EXPRESS