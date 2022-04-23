Pledge of obedience to the constitution

It is an indisputable fact that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are not only fully capable of fulfilling every requirement of the defense of the country but are always ready and diligent for it. Pakistan Army officers and soldiers have never shied away from making sacrifices for regional and global peace as part of the UN peacekeeping mission. Recently, while serving in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the African country of Congo, Pakistan Army officers and young men were martyred in an air crash. Pakistan Army uses its best professional skills to maintain law and order in the country and to prevent any anarchy against the state. A major and a young man were martyred by the firing of terrorists during the security forces’ operation against terrorists in South Waziristan recently while the security forces sent two terrorists to hell. Similarly, in North Waziristan, terrorists attacked a military convoy in which 7 personnel were martyred and 4 terrorists were also killed in the encounter. The entire nation is proud of the immense passion and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the defense and protection of the homeland. At a time when our political leadership is rolling up its sleeves and trying to get its hands on each other’s necks, it is a welcome development that the country’s military leadership has kept the Pakistani forces indifferent to the country’s political affairs. He pledged to stand with them and asked the politicians to resolve their disputes and issues on their own forums.

Some forces resorted to social media to launch a vicious cycle of vandalism of state institutions of the country, which the government and institutions took immediate and stern notice of and initiated legal action against these elements. The Formation Commanders Conference chaired by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also took notice of the propaganda campaign to create divisions between state institutions and society and gave a clear message that the entire army is abiding by the constitution and law. National security will never be compromised. The situation has improved somewhat since the warning, but the vicious campaign continues. The unfortunate aspect of this whole situation is that there is a deliberate attempt to destabilize the country. On the other hand, Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar said that there was no mention of ‘conspiracy’ in the declaration of the National Security Committee. The Pakistan Army is always vigilant and ready for national security and defense. The support of the people is the source of strength of the army and no conspiracy will be tolerated against it. Constructive criticism is appropriate. Unfounded misconduct is by no means acceptable. He said that a systematic campaign was being launched against the institutions aimed at creating a gulf between the people and the army which would not succeed. However, accusations that seek to gain political advantage by targeting institutions and international relations must be prevented. Political opponents and government in a democratic system.

Opposition or any politician has the right to campaign against the law within the legal and constitutional limits, but exceeding the limits can be detrimental to the national system. The press briefing on the national issues was given by the spokesperson of the Armed Forces at a time when some anti-national elements were spreading dirty propaganda about the country’s leadership through social media which was creating misunderstandings among the people. On the other hand, on some national issues, some political parties were making such comments which were tarnishing the image of the institutions. Therefore, in this situation, the fog has been cleared from the press conference of Major General Babar Iftikhar. The point of concern is that political factions of all parties are using social media to upload fake audio messages of respected veterans.

Of course, no constitutional body, political party or political figure of the country is ready to allow any external interference in the affairs of the country. After agreeing on this, it is necessary to conduct an impartial inquiry to find out the truth of this diplomatic correspondence which is being termed as the basis of foreign conspiracy. Newly elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in his first policy address had hinted that he would conduct a formal inquiry so that the real facts could come to light. He said that if foreign interference in the no-confidence motion was proved, he would resign from his post immediately. Now the first requirement of the time is to form a high-level commission to find out the fabric of this alleged conspiracy and present its results to the nation.

The writer is a freelancer and writes on political developments and security issues.