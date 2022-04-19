You will have to scuba dive or snorkel to reach this underwater museum in the middle

Located 200 metres off the coast of Ayia Napa in a resort town in southeastern Cyprus is a museum that beats all other museums you may have visited so far – simply because of its location. Submerged underwater, it is the first of its kind in the Mediterranean Sea. The Museum of Underwater Sculpture Ayia Napa opened to the public in August 2021 with 93 sculptures by artist Jason DeCaires Taylor. The museum is aimed to resemble an underwater forest and the installation explores the relationship between man and nature while spreading a poignant message about climate crisis and the need for immediate action to save marine life. The museum took a hefty $1.1 million to bring to life and is a joint collaboration between the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research, the Ayia Napa municipality and the Ministry of Tourism. The sculptures, which were lowered underwater using a crane, have been made with inert pH neutral materials that attract marine life, meaning that each sculpture will, in time, be covered in marine biomass, accentuating its artistic appeal even further.













