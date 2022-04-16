Cardi and Offset share first photos of their baby boy and reveal his unique name

The wait is finally over! More than seven months after announcing the arrival of their second child, Cardi B and Offset revealed the name of their youngest son on April 14. “WAVE SET CEPHUS,” the Migos rapper wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of his smiling son enjoying bath time at home with plenty of bling.? ?Cardi B also shared a rare photo of her stylish family member wearing a light blue beanie, a matching fur jacket, sneakers and a silver chain around his neck. She captioned the photo with a dinosaur, wave and teddy bear emoji.

So, what made the couple finally share details about their seven-month-old baby? It appears the entire family will grace the cover of ESSECNE’s 52nd anniversary issue. According to the magazine, the issue will highlight the profound endurance of love. It will also feature family portraits with the Cardi B and Offset’s youngest child.

Back in September, the couple confirmed they had welcomed a baby boy, making Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, a big sister. Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 12, Kalea Marie Cephus, 7, and Kody Cephus, 7, from previous relationships.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” Cardi and Offset told E! News in a joint statement. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

So, what made the couple finally share details about their seven-month-old baby? It appears the entire family will grace the cover of ESSECNE’s 52nd anniversary issue. According to the magazine, the issue will highlight the profound endurance of love

For Cardi B, parenthood changed her life-but not necessarily her sense of self. The Bodak Yellow performer said she was determined to seep working hard and follower her dreams. At the same time, she had a child to look out for and have as some extra motivation.

“I could shake my ass, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom,” Cardi told Vogue in December 2019. “All the time I’m thinking about my kid. I’m shaking my ass, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust.”

And before any critic tries to shame the rapper, Cardi B is quick to say she gives her daughter so much love. In fact, she works so hard to ensure Kulture has a successful life as she grows up.

“I’m setting her up for a future,” she said. “I want to tell her that a lot of the s–t that I have done in life-no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids.”