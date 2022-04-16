Pakistan condemns Israel’s attack on Al-Aqsa mosque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday staunchly condemned Israeli forces’ atrocities in Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that is a heinous violation of human rights laws during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Friday, Israeli riot police stormed into Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound and fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at worshippers.

At least 152 Palestinians were injured in a raid by Israeli riot police, extending a recent resurgence of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson expressed grave concern over the escalation of violence by Israeli forces in various parts of occupied Palestine.

“This highly condemnable assault on worshippers, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is an egregious violation of all humanitarian norms and human rights laws,” read a statement issued from the ministry.

“In recent weeks, Israeli forces have killed dozens and injured countless Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem and other areas. This escalation of violence by Israeli forces in the Palestinian territories is deplorable,” it added.

Referring to the brutality of Israeli forces against innocent Palestinian, the spokesperson urged the international community to take notice of Israel’s aggression.

“We pray for the earliest recovery of those injured. Pakistan also calls upon the international community to take urgent steps to protect innocent Palestinian lives, and uphold international law and principles of the UN Charter,” said the statement.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine’s cause, the spokesperson urged for a two-state solution in light of the United Nations (UN) and Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) resolutions.

“Pakistan reaffirms its consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian cause. We support the Palestinian people for the realization of their right to self-determination and other fundamental rights as well as a two-State solution, in accordance with relevant UN and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” read the statement.