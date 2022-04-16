Innovation in China’s Agriculture

As the spring is about to meet in summer in China, the farming activities across the country are in full swing. In different regions of the country, farmers are preparing for cultivation using the latest technological and advanced methods resulting in value addition to the national economy. Based on these steps, China is offering tremendous support to countries on BRI and CPEC, especially Pakistan.

With the adoption of innovation, the latest technological ways, and robust indigenous policies, China is set to rejuvenate rural agriculture to achieve stability and increase agriculture production. This year, it is estimated that the CPC leadership aimed to develop nearly 6.67 million high-standard farmlands, as highlighted in the recently launched plans for agriculture development and progress.

The Chinese economy has transformed itself from agrarian to industrial revolution; however, the more substantial agriculture base has made this real progress possible. Over the past 30 years, there has been steady development in agriculture policies, adjustments, and scientific innovation and methods progress. These steps were meant to build new breeds, effective ways of water management, and training for farmers, and CSR has made tremendous progress.

The steady rise in farmers’ income and rural areas’ resilience to cope with the shocks of the COVID-19 are a few of the primary aims and objectives of the government of China. As the innovation continues at the national level in China, this has enhanced the partnership between Pakistan and China over the CPEC, which is in the second critical phase of progress and development wherein agriculture cooperation is an important segment.

The contribution of agriculture to the GDP is facilitated by the government, which enables the manufacturing of advanced equipment, providing real-time data on products, weather patterns, and water availability. All these factors in unity create a massive potential in the agriculture sector of Pakistan as well, where agriculture cooperation is in full swing.

China has a considerable agricultural footprint and a manufacturing industry where Chinese farmers work tirelessly to provide the produce for their compatriots. Industrial advancement has revolutionized farming, enabling it to be a wholesome industry in China. As the temperature rises, farming activities get their pace across the Chinese mainland and autonomous regions.

The significant advancement of agriculture is the result of periodical reforms in China related to issues of agriculture, rural area, and farmers. China initiated policies of relief and subsidy targeted at farmers, including tax reduction, which facilitated 800 million Chinese farmers.

The subsidy is targeted at four items, including grain selling, seed purchase, machinery purchase, and transportation for the farmers. It helped the farmers to mechanise paddy and oilseeds enabling cash crops in China. At the same time, China developed the fruit farming, fishery, livestock, and other subsidiary agriculture sectors, which has given immense growth to the agricultural sectors of Pakistan.

China had to modernise and innovate its agriculture sector because it comprises 7% of global cultivated land, but it has to feed its most significant population. Realizing the constraint, China has made intensive investments and modernization to enable Chinese food requirements because food security has always been critical to Chinese policymakers who realize that the growth of agriculture is indispensable to the growth of the economy.

It is essential to mention that China’s agricultural growth is critical for China and the world. China has gained momentum in agricultural production to balance the global grain supply and maintain stable prices. In 2020, China employed 23.6 % of the workforce in the agricultural sector, which produces 18% cereal grains, 29 % meat, and around 50% of vegetables in global agro-based industries. Overall, China contributes 20% of the global food only because of its farming and cultivation

There is ongoing cooperation related to skills and technical development and training progress for researchers, scientists, farmers, and officials. This cooperation has offered Pakistan an option to move towards a positive trajectory and set the direction for sustainable growth. With a substantial agriculture advancement and expertise, Pakistan is heavily benefiting from this vital progress with its economy having a strong agriculture base.

China’s approach has always been to share the latest learning and technology with the partner countries, which has helped China as well in cross-learning. Chinese agriculture experts are helping the old agriculture practices in BRI countries, especially its neighbours. There is a strong urge from China to create a shared future where everyone has an equal opportunity to grow and live a better and peaceful life.

The writer is Founder (Friends of BRI Forum).