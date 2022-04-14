Pakistan to host Asian Rugby Championship in May this year

LAHORE: The Pakistan Rugby Union will host Asian Rugby Championship DIV II (15-Side) from 29th May to 4th June here. According to information provided by the Chairman Pakistan Rugby Union, Fawzi Khawaja, four teams will participate in this mega Asian event. Hosts Pakistan, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and China are among the participants. “This event was allocated to Pakistan in 2020, but due to Covid-19 Pakistan was not able to host it. But now with situation improving in Pakistan and Asia, the Pakistan Rugby Union got confirmation to host this event in Lahore. The Pakistan Rugby Union has thanked the Asian Rugby for the hosting rights.













