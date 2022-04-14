All banks to open at 8 am: State Bank

All banks opened their doors to the public at 8:00 a.m. today (Thursday) as per the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) directive, which stated that all banks will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During Ramazan, public dealing will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and banks will be open until 3 p.m., according to the State Bank.

According to the federal government’s decision, the State Bank will work six days a week during Ramadan, with revised office hours, which will be followed by all banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance institutions.

From Monday to Thursday and Saturday during Ramazan, office hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a prayer break from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., whereas office hours on Fridays will be from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with no break.

The central bank’s new timing has been adopted by all public and private banks.